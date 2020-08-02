Lucille Armiger

On July 30th, 2020 Lucille G. Armiger (Nee Geisey); Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Armiger, Sr.; Loving mother of Diane A. Robinson, James G. Armiger, Sr. and the late Joseph J. Armiger, Jr.; Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren; Dear great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren.



Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1704 Old Eastern Avenue Essex, Maryland 21221 at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Visitation on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Lucille's name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store