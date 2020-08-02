1/
Lucille Armiger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 30th, 2020 Lucille G. Armiger (Nee Geisey); Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Armiger, Sr.; Loving mother of Diane A. Robinson, James G. Armiger, Sr. and the late Joseph J. Armiger, Jr.; Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren; Dear great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1704 Old Eastern Avenue Essex, Maryland 21221 at 10 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Visitation on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Lucille's name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral
09:30 AM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved