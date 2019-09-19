|
|
On Sept 14, 2019, Lucille Margaret Winifred Burker Bradstock, 87, Beloved Mother of Deana Joanne Allen, Alden Smith Bradstock, III, and Gregg Michael Bradstock; Devoted Grandmother of William Yazvac Allen, Sr., Daniel Burker Allen, Rachel Marie Bradstock, Alden Smith Bradstock,IV, and Jackie Danielle Bradstock; Loving Great Grandmother of Cora Grace Bradstock, William Yazvac Allen, Jr., Henry Bradstock Allen, Matthew Whitney Allen, James Joseph Allen, Lucas Jacob Allen, and Charlotte Mae Allen.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where Funeral Services will follow. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019