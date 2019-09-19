Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Bradstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Bradstock


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Bradstock Notice
On Sept 14, 2019, Lucille Margaret Winifred Burker Bradstock, 87, Beloved Mother of Deana Joanne Allen, Alden Smith Bradstock, III, and Gregg Michael Bradstock; Devoted Grandmother of William Yazvac Allen, Sr., Daniel Burker Allen, Rachel Marie Bradstock, Alden Smith Bradstock,IV, and Jackie Danielle Bradstock; Loving Great Grandmother of Cora Grace Bradstock, William Yazvac Allen, Jr., Henry Bradstock Allen, Matthew Whitney Allen, James Joseph Allen, Lucas Jacob Allen, and Charlotte Mae Allen.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where Funeral Services will follow. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now