Lucille Nowell

Lucille Terry "Lucy" Nowell of Highland died on June 14 following a long illness. She was 68.



Lucy was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. She excelled academically as a National Merit Scholar and the valedictorian of her senior class. Following high school, Lucy enrolled at the University of Alabama as one of the first two students in the school's New College program. She earned a BA and MA in Theatre from Alabama and later earned an MFA in Theatre from the University of New Orleans. She was a professor at the University of Montevallo for a short period of time before she joined the Theatre faculty at Lynchburg College, where she served for nearly 20 years.



In the mid 1990s, Lucy dramatically shifted her focus. She earned MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science from Virginia Tech University. In her own words, Lucy was "both an artist and a scientist." After graduating from Virginia Tech, she headed west, to Richland, Washington, where she joined the Battelle organization, putting her computer skills to good use as a researcher and director. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Lucy returned to the east coast, serving as a contractor for the National Security Agency. She finished her career with the federal government, working for both the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy before retiring at the end of 2018.



Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Daniel Terry and Martha Thomason Terry. She is survived by her life partner Frank Dennis Bell, her daughter Jessica Marian Criscione, her brother Thomas Daniel Terry, Jr. and her beloved golden retrievers, Sunshine Girl and Molly.



A celebration of Lucy's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Golden Retriever Rescue and Training (GRREAT).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store