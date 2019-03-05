Home

On March 3, 2019, Lucille W. Thornton, age 97, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late T. Robert Thornton; devoted mother of Donald C.Thornton, Thomas R. Thornton, Jr. (Judy), Patricia T. Boulay (William), Debbie T. Rockwell (Norman) and Mary Ellen Dietrick (Randy). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD, with Fr. Marc Lanoue officiating. Interment will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery, Hydes, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to - Maryland 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
