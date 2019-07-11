Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Lucinda Miliner


1953 - 2019
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Lucinda Etta Miliner of Severna Park, MD. Beloved wife of Rice Miliner. Loving mother of Christopher Miliner and his wife Susan and the late Jonathan Miliner. Cherished sister of Larry Stevens and partner Dorothy Bowers, Lucy Haggerty and husband John, the late William Stevens, and sisters-in-law Kathy Stevens and Amy Miliner Parker. Beloved grandmother of Austin Miliner and Allison Miliner.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Thursday, July 11 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 12:00 pm at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home with interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
