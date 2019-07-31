|
|
Lucy M. Price (née Ferraracci) passed away July 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton F. Price; devoted mother of Barbara J. Berg, Robert F. Price (Suzanne), and Kathy J. Price (Lynn); loving grandmother of Bradley D. Price (Shahla), Megan Martinski, and Amy Markwort (Ross); and loving great grandmother of 10.
A visitation will be held at Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD on August 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM, with a Catholic Mass to follow. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019