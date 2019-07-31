Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy M. Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy M. Price Notice
Lucy M. Price (née Ferraracci) passed away July 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton F. Price; devoted mother of Barbara J. Berg, Robert F. Price (Suzanne), and Kathy J. Price (Lynn); loving grandmother of Bradley D. Price (Shahla), Megan Martinski, and Amy Markwort (Ross); and loving great grandmother of 10.

A visitation will be held at Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD on August 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM, with a Catholic Mass to follow. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.