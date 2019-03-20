Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Morgan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lucy Morgan Notice
Lucy Elizabeth Morgan of Aberdeen died Friday, March 15 at her daughter's home in Pylesville. She was 84.Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Constanza (DiFazio) Cefalonie.A homemaker, Mrs. Morgan enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her sons, Cecil O. Cullum of Mountain Grove, MO, James Cullum of Brentwood, TN, Joe Cullum of Havre de Grace, George Cullum of Alton, VA and William Cullum of Bell Buckle, TN; daughters, Bonnie Mae Pryor of Frederick, MD, Charlotte Cullum of Freeholt, NJ, Linda "Susie" Vest of Pylesville and Debbie Delvis of Michigan; sisters, Angelina Cirri, Margaret Beran, Phyllis Breyer, Roseanne Roman, Mary Fleischmann, Teresa Stein and Anette Epperson' brothers, John, Joseph, Michael and Andrew C. Cefaloni, Jr. over 30 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son John A. Cullum.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 10am-12pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a service will begin at 12:00. Interment will be in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now