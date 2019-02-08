On February 4, 2019 Lucy Rhodes Hewitt beloved wife of the late Elwood Carey Hewitt; dear mother of Brad Moore and his wife Ruth, Sandra Bissell and her husband Robin and Deborah Weber and her husband Paul; dear grandmother of Stephanie Kratz and her husband Charles, Jill Taylor and her husband Murray, Robin Bissell and his wife Krista, Lisa Moore, Lance Moore and his wife Adrienne, P.J. Weber and his wife Jen and Jennifer Hauser and her husband Ben; dear step-mother of W. Carey Hewitt and his wife Nancy, Jane Alethea Hewitt and her husband Jeff and the late Glen Alden Hewitt. She is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson Friends may call at the Chapel of Stella Maris on Friday, February 15th from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday February 15th at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund, Attn: Tom Clements, 2525 Pot Spring Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary