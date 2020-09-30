On September 25, 2020 Lucy Teresa Vecera passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was born on October 26, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Vash. Lucy was the beloved sister of Vincent J. Vecera (Nancy), Michael P. Vecera (Sharon) and the late Matthew M. Vecera (Toni). Lucy was the loving aunt to Vince, Mike, Kathy, Mary Pat, Vicki and Gina; a great aunt to Phil, Nicole, Jessica, Tyler, Kati, Natalie, Peyton, Paige, Colin and Emily.



A mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 am at St Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church in Woodstock Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Notre Dame of Maryland University 4701 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21210.



