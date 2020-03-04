Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Lucy Terlouw


1940 - 2020
Lucy Terlouw Notice
Lucy M. Terlouw died Friday, February 28 at her home in Aberdeen. She was 79.

Born in Whiteford, MD she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Belle (Turner) Walker and wife of the late John L. Terlouw who passed in 1995.

A homemaker, Mrs. Terlouw was a member of the First Christian Church in Havre de Grace, MD.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine L. Juliano of Havre de Grace and Patricia L. Long and her husband Charles of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Christopher, Stacy, Rachel, Alyssa, Jonathan and Samantha; great grandchildren, Anthony, Katylyn, Lillyann, Benson, Kaden, Matthew, Ashlynn and Alexis and her sisters, Olieta McGlothlin of Perry, FL and Donna Skrivanek and Nola Twombly both of Havre de Grace. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sibling, Ronald and Glen Walker and Mary Jane Cooper.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service conducted by Rev. Ronald Tabor will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Tabernacle Cemetery, Whiteford, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
