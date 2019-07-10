|
Ludmyla Chay died on July 8, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a resident at Springwell Senior Living Facility in Mt. Washington and formerly a longtime resident in Timonium. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Chay; loving mother of John T. Chay and his wife Amy, and Nadia Guy and her husband Fred; proud grandmother of Anna Curren and her husband Andrew, Alex Chay, Natalie Chay, Michael Guy and Nicholas Guy; dear great grandmother of Davis Curren.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, July 11 from 6-7 PM with a Parastas Service from 7-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2401 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224 on Friday, July 12 beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael's church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019