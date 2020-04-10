|
|
Luella Jean Miller-Greene, age 96, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 26, 2020 at Brightview Assisted Living of Bel Air in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Panic, Pennsylvania, near Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of Melvin and Grace (Himes) Armagost and wife of Robert Greene.
She and her first husband operated a gas station and auto repair shop in Fork, Maryland, and later moved to a farm in Fallston, and for many years she lived with her daughter Tina and son-in-law Jason, both in Maryland and New York State, and lovingly cared for her great grandchildren.
Luella met Robert while both were recuperating in Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center, after each had lost their first spouse, and they were married in 2010.
Luella worked as a Trainer for Corvettes Department Store for many years and would travel to each new store as it opened in order to train new cashiers. In her later years she delighted in following local news.
Luella is survived by her husband Robert Greene; granddaughter, Tina L. Olson; grandson, Christopher J. Miller; 7 great grandchildren; and sister, Caroline Shriver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert James Miller, Sr.; son, Robert James Miller, Jr.; brothers, Thomas Lingenfelter, Ernest Lingenfelter, Melvin Lingenfelter; and sister, Virginia Brink.
Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2020