on Saturday, April 27, 2019, predeceased by her parents Dr Daniel A. Warren and Lura Cannon Warren (nee Barrow), survived by her cherished family of friends and neighbors.Receiving of friends on Saturday, May 4, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 5407 N. Charles St. with a service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lura's memory to the MDSPCA at www.mdspca.org/give
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019