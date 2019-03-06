|
February 28, 2019, Luther Arnold Clark; beloved husband of Rachel Clark (nee Elligan); devoted father of Karen and Sara Clark; cherished brother of Sara Greer, Anna Garrison-Jones, Barbara Garrison-Carter, and the late John and Allan Garrison. Also survived by loving family and friends. He retired from General Motors Broening Highway and Northrop Grumman, Linthicum, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Friday from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 12 noon at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian, 1316 Park Avenue Baltimore, MD 21217. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019