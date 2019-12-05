Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Clarksville, MD
Luther Williamson Jr. Notice
On November 30th, 2019, Luther Williamson Jr., beloved husband of Mary "Sue" Williamson (nee Gauger); devoted father of Catherine "Cathy" Crawley, Sharon L. Barber, Donna A. Novitsky, and Janet R. Podowski; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren; cherished brother of Joseph K. Williamson and the late Betty Griffith. The family will be receiving visitors from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Sunday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville, MD. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. Donation information and condolences can be made online at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
