On November 30th, 2019, Luther Williamson Jr., beloved husband of Mary "Sue" Williamson (nee Gauger); devoted father of Catherine "Cathy" Crawley, Sharon L. Barber, Donna A. Novitsky, and Janet R. Podowski; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren; cherished brother of Joseph K. Williamson and the late Betty Griffith. The family will be receiving visitors from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Sunday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville, MD. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. Donation information and condolences can be made online at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019