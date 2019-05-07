Lydia Felicia Cox, age 81, of Fallston, MD passed away on May 4, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Remo, VA, she was the daughter of Richard Franklin and Lydia K. Connelly. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was selfless and always put her family first. She was a member of the Fallston United Methodist Church and served as a board member there. As an active member of the community, she previously belonged to the Fallston Women's Club and served many years with Meals on Wheels in Harford County. Felicia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Monroe Cox; daughters, Lydia C. Diklich (Donald), Donna S. Cox (Augusta Villanueva) and Amy E. Cox; and grandchild, Julian R. Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lt. Col. Vivian S. Connelly, US Army Ret.Visitation will be held under the guidance of the McComas Funeral Home at Fallston United Methodist Church, Fallston, MD on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Services will be at the church on Thursday at 11 am. Interment will take place at Highview Memorial Gardens following the service.Contributions may be made to Fallston United Methodist Church and . Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019