Lydia Kingsbury Hamilton
On Thursday, June 25, 2020 of Baltimore, MD, LYDIA KINGSBURY HAMILTON "SPARKY", beloved wife of the late Robert Bruce Hamilton Jr.; loving mother of Lydia H. Chalmers (Burnet), R. Bruce Hamilton III (Vicki), and Lee Hamilton (Wade Sapp); loving grandmother of Michelle Kline (Brad), Robert Ross (Allison), Robert B. Hamilton IV (Brittany), Francis Fitzpatrick "Pat" Hamilton (Kristin), and Elizabeth V. Hamilton (fiancée Patrick); loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Morgan, Natalie, Hannah, Christopher, and Andrew. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or Frisky's Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary. To make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

