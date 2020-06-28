On Thursday, June 25, 2020 of Baltimore, MD, LYDIA KINGSBURY HAMILTON "SPARKY", beloved wife of the late Robert Bruce Hamilton Jr.; loving mother of Lydia H. Chalmers (Burnet), R. Bruce Hamilton III (Vicki), and Lee Hamilton (Wade Sapp); loving grandmother of Michelle Kline (Brad), Robert Ross (Allison), Robert B. Hamilton IV (Brittany), Francis Fitzpatrick "Pat" Hamilton (Kristin), and Elizabeth V. Hamilton (fiancée Patrick); loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Morgan, Natalie, Hannah, Christopher, and Andrew. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or Frisky's Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary. To make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.