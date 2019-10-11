|
|
Lydia M. Distefano, age 90 of Bel Air, Maryland (formerly of Towson, Maryland) passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Born December 11, 1928 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Angelina Motta and wife of the late William (Bill) DiStefano. In addition to her parents and husband, Lydia was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Furtado and brother Dennis Motta.
Lydia graduated from Westfield State Teacher's College in 1952 and went on to teach elementary school in Massachusetts and Baltimore County Maryland. In addition to being an educator, Lydia was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, playing bridge, and vacationing at the beach with her family. She was a longtime volunteer for the Harford County Historical Society and the American Red Cross.
Lydia is survived by her three children: Paul DiStefano of Perry Hall, MD, Leslie Sullivan of Bel Air, MD and Lisa Kalama of Bel Air, MD; eight grandchildren: Gina, Kara, Katie, Brian, Robert, Rickie, Carson, and Addie; and four great granddaughters.
A celebration of Lydia's life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019