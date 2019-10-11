Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt Zion United Methodist Chr
1643 E Churchville Rd
Bel Air, MD 21015
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
1643 Churchville Road
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Distefano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia M. Distefano


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia M. Distefano Notice
Lydia M. Distefano, age 90 of Bel Air, Maryland (formerly of Towson, Maryland) passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Born December 11, 1928 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Angelina Motta and wife of the late William (Bill) DiStefano. In addition to her parents and husband, Lydia was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Furtado and brother Dennis Motta.

Lydia graduated from Westfield State Teacher's College in 1952 and went on to teach elementary school in Massachusetts and Baltimore County Maryland. In addition to being an educator, Lydia was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, playing bridge, and vacationing at the beach with her family. She was a longtime volunteer for the Harford County Historical Society and the American Red Cross.

Lydia is survived by her three children: Paul DiStefano of Perry Hall, MD, Leslie Sullivan of Bel Air, MD and Lisa Kalama of Bel Air, MD; eight grandchildren: Gina, Kara, Katie, Brian, Robert, Rickie, Carson, and Addie; and four great granddaughters.

A celebration of Lydia's life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.