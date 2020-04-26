|
Lydia Virginia Mills, was born July 21, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John L. Wallace and Stevella Wallace. she departed this life on April 19, 2020 to be with the Lord.
She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland and educated in Baltimore City Public Schools. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1943.
On December 18, 1948 Lydia married the late Clinine Mills Sr.; and fro this union came the late Clifteen, Ophelia, Carolyn, Calvin, and Cornell. She leaves to cherish wonderful memories: her children Clinine Mills Jr., Conrad Mills and Catherine Harris and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. Lydia was known by many as "Big Ma" and she will be thoroughly missed by all.
The family will have a private service for Mrs. Mills on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020