Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
5151 Baltimore National Pike
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-233-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Mills


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Mills Notice
Lydia Virginia Mills, was born July 21, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John L. Wallace and Stevella Wallace. she departed this life on April 19, 2020 to be with the Lord.

She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland and educated in Baltimore City Public Schools. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1943.

On December 18, 1948 Lydia married the late Clinine Mills Sr.; and fro this union came the late Clifteen, Ophelia, Carolyn, Calvin, and Cornell. She leaves to cherish wonderful memories: her children Clinine Mills Jr., Conrad Mills and Catherine Harris and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. Lydia was known by many as "Big Ma" and she will be thoroughly missed by all.

The family will have a private service for Mrs. Mills on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now