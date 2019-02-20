LYDIA OLIVE (TORBERT) GREIDER, 96, of Delta, PA, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the York Hospital, York, PA. She married the late James Owen Greider on February 16, 1947 and had been married 61 years at the time of his death. .Born on Christmas Day, 1922, in Peach Bottom Township, Delta, PA, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Gantz Torbert and Nora (Mobley) Torbert. She was the step-daughter of the late Byron Hughes and the late Steward Dooley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Etta Louise Torbert Shackelford, a nephew, Roland L. Shackelford, Jr. and step-sisters, Isabelle Hughes Tarbert, Dorothy Hughes Kilgore, Helen Dooley Atkins and Margaret Dooley Ayres. Olive attended the former Delta High School, graduating in 1939. She served on Delta High School Reunion Committee, organizing reunions as far back as the 1970s and continued to serve as a resource for the committee in recent years. She worked at the Edgewood Arsenal in the 1940s and resigned in 1951. She was a teacher's aid to the second grade of Delta Peach-Bottom Elementary for a brief period and served as a census taker. She joined the Fawn United Methodist Church at the age of 9 and transferred to the Slateville Church in 1936. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest member of the church and had been a member for over 82 years. Family left to mourn the loss are: children-Linda Jarvis of Delta, PA and James Gantz Greider and wife, Tracey Greider of Fountaintown, IN. Grandchildren-Andy and Misti Jarvis, of Delta; Nathan Gantz Greider, IN Maren Rachel Greider, IN, Bryce Arthur and Laura Greider, IN, Scott Owen and Katie Greider, IN; great grandchildren-Olivia, Owen, Wyatt, and Emma Kate Margaret Greider, all in Indiana. Nieces-Judy Shackelford McGrow, FL and Carol Shackelford Willinghan, MD. A Celebration of Olive's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Slateville Presbyterian Church, 307 Slateville Road, Delta, PA. Church pastor, Reverend Kenneth Osborne will officiate. Following the service, her family will receive guests in the social room at Slateville Church. Obituary loving written by her family. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary