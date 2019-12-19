|
|
Lydie D. Blye, 85, of Highland, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Epsom Healthcare Center in Epsom, NH following a period of declining health.
Born on May 26, 1934 in Westfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Adele (Mollar) Diehl. Lydie was educated in the local schools and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Business Administration. She worked for many years at Johnson and Johnson before settling in to her position with John Barr, DDS in Maryland where she stayed for over 12 years until her retirement.
Lydie married Richard Blye in 1956 and they lived in Flemington, NJ until 1972 when they moved to Highland, MD. Following his passing in 2015, she moved to Manchester, NH to be closer to her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, floral arranging and anything involved in entertaining in her home. Many memories of cocktails by the fire or gatherings on the back deck highlighted by Lydie's cooking. Friday night at the Blye's is a cherished memory for many.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" P. Blye, her brother, Fred Diehl and great grandson Noah Ralph Blye.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Blye and his wife Lynne of Epsom, NH; her daughter, Kimberly Nault and her husband Leo of Weare, NH,: brother, Carl Diehl and his wife Barbara of Boulder, CO; sister, Nancy Sharpe and husband Gary of Slidell, LA; sister in law, Niecy Diehl; five grandchildren, Zackarey Blye; Richard Blye (his wife Hattie); Katie Gerow (her husband Dustin); Andrew Sweatt and Melissa Sweatt; four great grandchildren, Chandler; Bowen; Colton and Brock as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Lydie's love of flowers and home... please take time and visit a friend...take them flowers or whatever it is that brings them Joy...mostly give them the gift of your time and friendship as Lydie so often did.
At her request services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019