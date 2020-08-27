1/1
Lyle Jordan Millan
Lyle Jordan Millan III died unexpectedly on August 17, 2020 at the age of 54 in Mitchellville, MD.

Jordie, as he was known to family and friends was born in Baltimore, MD on December 1, 1964. He attended St. Paul's School for Boys, graduating in 1984. He then proceeded to the College of Boca Raton in Florida and Loyola College in Baltimore, MD.

Some of Jordie's fondest times were spent as a boy scout in Troup 35. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, and made many lifelong friends.

Jordie had a passionate love of music and enjoyed playing both guitar and drums. He also enjoyed seeing live music with friends. He was an avid sports fan and supported his home teams through thick and thin. Jordie had a larger than life personality and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jordie is survived by his mother Ellen Ann Kingsbury, MD and her husband Milton, his sister Ann Sheridan Worthington Millan (Sherri), his sister Elizabeth Millan Schuncke (Betsy) and her husband Michael, and his niece Elizabeth Reid Schuncke.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 27 to Sep. 9, 2020.
