Lynda Gene Willing (nee Park), daughter of the late Eugene Lawrence Park and Evelyn Marguerite Hornig, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Catonsville, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul James Willing. Lynda is the loving and much-beloved mother of Steven Paul Willing, Karen Lynne Willing, Scott McKendry Willing, and Kristine Anne Willing and husband Matthew Donovan Moore; cherished grandmother of Sydney Alexandra Boone, Kaeli Ruth Tilghman, Andrea Kirkley Boone, and Nicholas Donovan Hughes; dear sister of David Eugene Park and wife Nancy; dear sister-in-law to the late Elinor Willing Scriba and husband E. William, and Susan Willing; dear aunt to David Park and wife Sandra, Wendy Park, Jim Scriba and wife Debbie, and Laura Scriba.
A member of the Catonsville community for over 56 years, Lynda was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church, an Associate of All States Convent, several prayer groups, and part of the founding group of ladies who formed the Catonsville Home Arts Club. Her creative talents included drawing, creative writing, and crafting, including delicate hand-crafted roses made from bread dough. She worked for many years as an executive administrative assistant, and loved caring for several dear neighborhood children throughout her early retirement.
Due to the current state and local restrictions intended to stop the spread of coronavirus, and for the safety of all who cared for Lynda, a private visitation with immediate family only will be held in her honor on Friday, April 24, after which her remains will be interred at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Mark Catholic Church (30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228) or All Saints Convent (1501 Hilton Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020