1/1
Lynda Maria Gehrig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Lynda Maria Gehrig, while surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Gehrig; devoted mother of Michelle Lipka and her husband Steven and Lori Reitenauer and her husband Randy; loving Nanny of Emily and Evan Lipka and Max Reitenauer; dear sister of JoAnn Keller (late Lee), John Roth (Betty), Bonnie Spellman (Bob), Gary Roth (Sharon), Debra Roth, Larry Roth (Susan), Connie Almond (Oscar), Maria Linthicum (Ken), Marty Boeren (Debbie) and Karen Boyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring, may direct expressions of sympathy to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved