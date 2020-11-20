On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Lynda Maria Gehrig, while surrounded by her family, peacefully passed away at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Gehrig; devoted mother of Michelle Lipka and her husband Steven and Lori Reitenauer and her husband Randy; loving Nanny of Emily and Evan Lipka and Max Reitenauer; dear sister of JoAnn Keller (late Lee), John Roth (Betty), Bonnie Spellman (Bob), Gary Roth (Sharon), Debra Roth, Larry Roth (Susan), Connie Almond (Oscar), Maria Linthicum (Ken), Marty Boeren (Debbie) and Karen Boyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring, may direct expressions of sympathy to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com