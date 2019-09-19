Home

Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynn Adler Green Notice
Lynn Adler Green passed away on September 17, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her loving husband Sheldon V. Green, her daughter Allison (David) Brown, her mother Betty Adler, her brother Harry (Faye) Adler, her grandchildren Madelyn and Jordyn Brown, her in-laws Christine Cichan, and Sharon (Mitchell) Polt, and her nephews and nieces Ethan (Eileen Reina) Adler, Garrett Adler, Jessica Adler (Fred Bonnier) Brian Kavalsky, Lauren Polt (Jason O'Krent), and Melissa Polt. Mrs. Green was predeceased by her brother Bruce Adler, and her father Arnold Adler.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, September 19, at 1 pm. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 8506 Southfields Circle, Lutherville, MD 21093 through Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
