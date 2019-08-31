|
GLEN ROCK, PA- Lynn (Rosier) Blais, born May 21, 1959, died August 27, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with Lymphoma. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard, mother Rose, daughter, Jes and her wife Rhoda, son Cory and his wife Dawn, and brother, Joseph. She was the loving Nonna to Eli, Parker, Brahm and Jack. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas and her mother-in-law, Marie. There will be a celebration of life at the family home, 4620 Myers Road in Glen Rock starting at noon on September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 31, 2019