On February 2, 2020, Lynn Marie Turney, devoted daughter of Sharon M. Close and her husband Marc and the late Charles Turney; loving mother of Daniel Gallager and the late Janna Johnson; life partner of Gary Gallager; dear sister of Theresa Turney and the late Kelly Turney and Meghan Bussey; aunt of Ella, Abby and Ava.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements by Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the SPCA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2020