Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
1413 Benjamin Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
1413 Benjamin Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1413 Benjamin Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
1413 Benjamin Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Lynne Kramer Dreyer

Lynne Kramer Dreyer Notice
Lynne Kramer Dreyer, of Wellington, Florida, passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 46. She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Gail Mogol, daughter, Madeleine Quinlan, siblings, Amy Kramer (Chris) Borth, Scott Mogol and Stacy Mogol (Ryan) Lampel, and husband, Robert Dreyer. Lynne was predeceased by her father, Morton Kramer, and Madeleine's father, Dennis Quinlan.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 2, at 9 am. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 1413 Benjamin Street, Baltimore, MD 21230, Wednesday after 12 pm and Thursday from 4 pm until 9 pm with services at 7 pm each evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
