Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Montefiore Cemetery - Springfield Gardens
Lynnore Moss

Lynnore Moss Notice
Lynnore Moss (nee Garten), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 10, 2019, at the age of 96. She is survived by her son, Jon M. Moss, daughter-in-law, Sharon Moss, brother, Herbert S. Garten, grandchildren, Dawn Geller, Ian Geller, Dr. Rachel (Josh) Pollack, Dina (Jordan) Brookmyer, Lauren Moss, and Francene Moss, and great-grandchildren, Simcha and Avigiyal Pollack, Akiva, Tzipora and Daniella Brookmyer and Cadillac Geller. Lynnore was predeceased by her husband, George S. Moss, son, Floyd E. Moss, daughter, Brette F. Geller, son-in-law, Robert Geller, brother, Arthur Garten, and parents, Florence and Irving Garten.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Montefiore Cemetery - Springfield Gardens, NY on Sunday, July 14, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 13 to July 14, 2019
