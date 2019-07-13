|
|
Lynnore Moss (nee Garten), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 10, 2019, at the age of 96. She is survived by her son, Jon M. Moss, daughter-in-law, Sharon Moss, brother, Herbert S. Garten, grandchildren, Dawn Geller, Ian Geller, Dr. Rachel (Josh) Pollack, Dina (Jordan) Brookmyer, Lauren Moss, and Francene Moss, and great-grandchildren, Simcha and Avigiyal Pollack, Akiva, Tzipora and Daniella Brookmyer and Cadillac Geller. Lynnore was predeceased by her husband, George S. Moss, son, Floyd E. Moss, daughter, Brette F. Geller, son-in-law, Robert Geller, brother, Arthur Garten, and parents, Florence and Irving Garten.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Montefiore Cemetery - Springfield Gardens, NY on Sunday, July 14, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 13 to July 14, 2019