On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, M. Beatrice (nee Kennedy) Wiedefeld, resident of Oak Crest Retirement Community, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Wiedefeld for 59 years; cherished mother of Mark T. Wiedefeld and his wife Margaret, B. Patricia Pietryak and her husband Martin, Paul J. Wiedefeld and his wife Marcia, Janet R. Thornton and her husband Gary, the late Henry C. Wiedefeld, III and his surviving wife Kathy and the late Raymond J. Wiedefeld and his surviving wife Tess; sister of the late Sister Mary Emily, SSND, Jeanne Appell and Rita Eichelman; proud grandmother of twenty five grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, August 7 from 11 AM-12 Noon with a Funeral Service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.