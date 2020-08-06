1/
M. Beatrice WIEDEFELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, M. Beatrice (nee Kennedy) Wiedefeld, resident of Oak Crest Retirement Community, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Wiedefeld for 59 years; cherished mother of Mark T. Wiedefeld and his wife Margaret, B. Patricia Pietryak and her husband Martin, Paul J. Wiedefeld and his wife Marcia, Janet R. Thornton and her husband Gary, the late Henry C. Wiedefeld, III and his surviving wife Kathy and the late Raymond J. Wiedefeld and his surviving wife Tess; sister of the late Sister Mary Emily, SSND, Jeanne Appell and Rita Eichelman; proud grandmother of twenty five grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, August 7 from 11 AM-12 Noon with a Funeral Service to begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Kuo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved