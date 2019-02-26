Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
M. Catherine Lewis Notice
On February 22, 2019, M. Catherine "Kay" Lewis (nee Simms) passed away; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Austin Lewis; devoted mother of Corine B. Lewis, and Frederick K. Lewis and his wife Barbara T. Lewis; loving grandmother of Paul E. Lewis, Emily Morgan Lewis, and Alexander Ross Lewis; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan Austin Lewis, Tyler Austin Lewis, Makena Lynn Taugher, and Ryleigh Morgan Taugher.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Kay's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. On line condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
