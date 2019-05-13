Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Wonneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Cecilia Wonneman

Notice Condolences Flowers

M. Cecilia Wonneman Notice
On May 11, 2019 M. Cecilia Wonneman of Libertytown and formerly of Baltimore; devoted mother of Catherine Sullivan (John), Libertytown; grandmother of Erin Sullivan and sister of Mary Treadwell, Parkton. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd. Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now