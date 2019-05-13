|
On May 11, 2019 M. Cecilia Wonneman of Libertytown and formerly of Baltimore; devoted mother of Catherine Sullivan (John), Libertytown; grandmother of Erin Sullivan and sister of Mary Treadwell, Parkton. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd. Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2019