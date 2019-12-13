Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Wake
Following Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mark Roman Catholic Church
2407 Laurel Brook Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Roman Catholic Church
2407 Laurel Brook Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
M. Kathi Benn

M. Kathi Benn Notice
On December 10, 2019, M. Kathi Benn, 60, of Forest Hill, MD; devoted mother of James "Jimmy" Benn and his wife Jamie, Ellen Benn and her husband Brandon Leibowitz; dear sister of Mark Raulie and his wife Peggy, Charles Raulie, Jr and his wife Kim, Richard Raulie and his wife Susan and Terri Raulie and her wife Melanie.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Kathi's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 3 Newport Drive (RT 23 & 24) Forest Hill, MD 21050 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at which time a Christian Wake Service will be held. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 10AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church- 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30-10 AM. Interment Private. Memorial Tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
