On July 19, 2019, Sister M. Magdalita Wyczalek, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Roman Wyczalek and Maryanna (nee Kwarciana). Survived by her sister Josephine Kammer and niece Phyllis Harrant.
Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 AM in the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Magdalita may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 29, 2019