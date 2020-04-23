|
On April 19,2020, Mary Rita Hubbel (nee Faulstich), devoted wife to the late Walter J. Hubbel and the late Henry A. Ernst, beloved sister to the late Christine Leone, Matilda C. Gardner and Henry J. (Mitch) Faulstich, sister-in-law to Peter Leone, loving step-mother to Wayne Hubbel (Maryalice) and the late Dorothy Urankin and her surviving husband Roland, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Rita's life will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020