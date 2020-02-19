Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita's church

M. Victoria Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Victoria Weber Notice
On January 18, 2020, M. Victoria Weber, formerly of Dundalk, MD passed peacefully into God's grace. She is survived by her beloved husband Philip Weber; devoted mother to Lisa Weber Castaneda and her husband Bill, and Angela Weber Fabula and her husband Andrew; cherished grandmother to Anthony Castaneda and his wife Brandi, Allison Castaneda, Alexandra Fabula, Nicholas Fabula, and Natalie Fabula. She is also survived by her brother John Lopez and his wife Jeanne, as well as many cousins. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk for a memorial gathering on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Rita's church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or St. Joseph's Church in Cockeysville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -