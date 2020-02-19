|
|
On January 18, 2020, M. Victoria Weber, formerly of Dundalk, MD passed peacefully into God's grace. She is survived by her beloved husband Philip Weber; devoted mother to Lisa Weber Castaneda and her husband Bill, and Angela Weber Fabula and her husband Andrew; cherished grandmother to Anthony Castaneda and his wife Brandi, Allison Castaneda, Alexandra Fabula, Nicholas Fabula, and Natalie Fabula. She is also survived by her brother John Lopez and his wife Jeanne, as well as many cousins. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk for a memorial gathering on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Rita's church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or St. Joseph's Church in Cockeysville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020