On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 M. Virginia (nee Stromer) Bormuth age 89 of Oak Crest Village. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Bormuth; sister of Thomas H. Stromer, Sr., the late Margaret Koubek, the late John G. Stromer and the late Joseph E. Stromer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please remember Virginia with memorial contributions to Oak Crest Catholic Community, 8820 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
