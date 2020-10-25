1/
M. Virginia Bormuth
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 M. Virginia (nee Stromer) Bormuth age 89 of Oak Crest Village. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Bormuth; sister of Thomas H. Stromer, Sr., the late Margaret Koubek, the late John G. Stromer and the late Joseph E. Stromer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please remember Virginia with memorial contributions to Oak Crest Catholic Community, 8820 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
