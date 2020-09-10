We regret to announce the death of our mother, Mabel Amelia Iglesias, at the BrightView Residence in Towson, Maryland on the 11th of August. Mabel was born on March 15, 1929 in Quilmes, Argentina. She studied teaching, then philosophy and mathematics at the University of La Plata. After her marriage to Roberto Juan Poljak in 1956, she moved with him to Boston, London, and then to Baltimore, where they resided for almost 20 years. After an interval in Paris of 11 years, they returned to Rockville, Maryland in 1992. Mabel was extremely sociable and generous, giving her time and empathy to all who crossed her path. She was a warm but respectful mother who transmitted the importance of self worth and independance to her children. Her friends and family appreciated her many interests that included poetry, fiction, philosophy and world events. She strove to understand our world and to treat others without prejudice. She was also a formidable tennis player and baker of memorable cakes. She is survived by her two children, Leonora Gabriela Poljak and Gustavo Poljak, son and daughter-in-law, Agamemnon Carpousis and Sondang Poljak, three grandchildren, Steven Andrew Poljak, Alicia Melina Carpousis and Ana Sophia Carpousis, as well as a great grand daughter, Lydia Rose Poljak.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store