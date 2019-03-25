Mabel "Mickey" J. Mullins, age 75, of Edgewood, MD passed away on March 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Tioga, WV, she was the daughter of Charles and Virgie (Wilson) Cunningham. She worked as an operator for C & P Telephone, a bank teller for First National Bank and then retired as a computer operator from Verizon. She was a loving wife and adored being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She also had a great love for her neighbors.Mrs. Mullins is survived by husband of 55 years, JC Mullins; daughters, Jeana (Andrew) Essery of Bel Air, Tracy (Jason) Phass of Havre de Grace; grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Hunter and Colton Phass and Rebekah Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Solome, Naomi and Arlo Phass; and 5 siblings. She was also predeceased by 5 siblings.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 5-7 pm and on Monday from 10 am-12 pm with a service following at 12 pm with Rev. Kenneth B. Shires Jr. officiating. Interment will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary