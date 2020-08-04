1/
Macie Etta Branham
1926 - 2020
On July 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Melvin and Lucille Cole, wife of the late Percy S. Branham. Preceded in death by sons Wesley R. Branham, Ronald J. Branham, and grandsons Melvin S. Branham, Jr. and James W. Branham. Survived by son Melvin S. Branham, Sr., daughter-in-law Linda Branham, and 5 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie 21061, Tues., Aug. 4, 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Weds., 10am. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
To Melvin, I'm so heart broken to hear the news about Aunt Etta but I know she's no longer suffering and she's at peace being with Uncle Percy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. R.I.P. Aunt Etta until we meet once again in our heavenly father's home. Love Always, Dorothy Allen & Linda Martin's Family.
Barbara Guthrie
July 27, 2020
To Melvin & Branham Family, May you find peace and comfort in knowing that your grief is shared by so many. Your Mom "Aunt Etta" will be sorely missed. She filled our lives with happiness and sweet feelings that we will carry in our heart forever. R.I.P. Aunt Etta & God bless you & comfort you during this very difficult time. Love & Prayers, Barbara Guthrie
Barbara Guthrie
Friend
