To Melvin & Branham Family, May you find peace and comfort in knowing that your grief is shared by so many. Your Mom "Aunt Etta" will be sorely missed. She filled our lives with happiness and sweet feelings that we will carry in our heart forever. R.I.P. Aunt Etta & God bless you & comfort you during this very difficult time. Love & Prayers, Barbara Guthrie

Barbara Guthrie

Friend