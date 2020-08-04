On July 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Melvin and Lucille Cole, wife of the late Percy S. Branham. Preceded in death by sons Wesley R. Branham, Ronald J. Branham, and grandsons Melvin S. Branham, Jr. and James W. Branham. Survived by son Melvin S. Branham, Sr., daughter-in-law Linda Branham, and 5 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie 21061, Tues., Aug. 4, 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Weds., 10am. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.