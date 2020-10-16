Mack Coy Moxley, Jr., age 84, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 9, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Mack C. and Octavia (Cooper) Moxley and husband of 48 years to the late Kathryn (Bunny) Crouse Moxley. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and owner and operator of McCoy Farms. Mack was also a member of Harford County School Bus Association, as well as he owned and operated Moxley Bus Company
Mack is survived by his daughter; Kathryn Benhoff; two sons, Mack (Mickey) Coy Moxley, III, and his wife, Laurie and Christopher J. Moxley; six grandchildren, Matthew Benhoff and his wife, Kate, Molly Moxley, MacKenzie Moxley, Morgan Moxley, Cooper Moxley, Cole Moxley; companion, Barbara Chamberlain; an extended loving family and many friends.
In addition to his parents Mr. Moxley was preceded in death by his sisters; Gladys Davis, Marie Cox, Geneva Finney, and brother; Ralph Moxley.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society
405 Williams Court Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
