Macrina H. Seitz, retired Harford County High School Counselor whose career encompassed 40 years, died unexpectedly on May 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband, David W. Seitz; and parents, George and Margaret Hvizdos. Survived by her loving stepsons, Stephen Seitz (Charlene), and Robert Seitz (Patricia); devoted siblings, Margaret Mulgrave, Frances Foley, George Hvizdos (Helen), Catherine Groody and the late Elizabeth Reed; cherished granddaughters, Tiffany Tang (Rickey), Stephanie Hunter (Clyde) and Chasity Lewis; great-grandchildren, Mack, Luke, Lillian, Jacob, Mason, Dakota, and Savannah. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends, including Patricia Stoeri.



Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Macrina's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Macrina's memory to Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201 and/or Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund, 2525 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093.



