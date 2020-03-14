Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Madeline Battaglia

Madeline Battaglia Notice
On March 12, 2020, Madeline Battaglia of Ellicott City; predeceased by her husband Louis Battaglia, beloved mother of Deborah Jagoda and her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Laura Jagoda and Amy Jagoda and her wife Caren; cherished great-grandmother of Joseph and Andrew Jagoda. She retired from Lou's Poultry, at Hollins Market; a business she and her husband owned and operated for over 50 years. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge (exit 6 off Route 100) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm, where funeral services will be held in the Vermillion Chapel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. Private interment, Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2020
