|
|
On March 12, 2020, Madeline Battaglia of Ellicott City; predeceased by her husband Louis Battaglia, beloved mother of Deborah Jagoda and her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of Laura Jagoda and Amy Jagoda and her wife Caren; cherished great-grandmother of Joseph and Andrew Jagoda. She retired from Lou's Poultry, at Hollins Market; a business she and her husband owned and operated for over 50 years. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc. 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge (exit 6 off Route 100) on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm, where funeral services will be held in the Vermillion Chapel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. Private interment, Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2020