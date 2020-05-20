Madeline "Mike" England, 81, of Ocean City, MD passed away on May 13, 2020 from cardiac arrest at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Mike was born on July 14, 1938 in Hazelton, PA to Peter and Anna (nee Zebelin) Marcolina. After graduating from Kenwood High School in 1956, she earned her R.N. from the St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Baltimore and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as a pediatric nurse.
She met the love of her life, George England in 1961 while listening to the Pier 5 Dixieland Jazz Band. They married in 1964 and moved to Lutherville, MD to raise their children, Krissy and Carl.
Mike was a lifelong volunteer, always giving her time and energy to those who needed it. From neighborhood children's Christmas parties and Easter Egg hunts to involvement in the Baltimore Symphony Associates including committee chair for the Symphony's Decorator Showhouse during her time living in Lutherville, MD. After retirement to Ocean City, MD, she never slowed down. Mike got involved in St. Luke's Catholic Church as an usher for Sunday mass in addition to working on their fundraising events such as golf outings and Christmas bazaars. She was most passionate about the church's knitting group which she ran for over 20 years. "Loving Hands for All" makes prayer shawls and lap blankets for nursing homes and baby blankets and hats for hospitals. In recent years, she and the group began making "Twiddlemuffs" for Alzheimer's and dementia patients at Coastal Hospice.
She loved to share her beautiful home with family and friends by hosting parties filled with delicious food especially her famous rum cake.
Her life was filled with wonderful vacations and times spent with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and in 2005, she got a new title which she cherished. She became "Nonny" when grandson, Jake was born followed a few years later by his brother Zach. She never left home without her "brag book" of the latest pictures of her grandchildren to share with her friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, George D. England, son, Carl England and wife, Laura, daughter, Krissy Muneses and husband Mark, and beloved grandsons Jake and Zach Muneses.
Memorial services and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To be notified of event plans, please email celebrationoflifeformike@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Coastal Hospice (coastalhospice.org) or St. Luke's Catholic Church, Ocean City, MD.
Condolences may be sent by visiting
www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.