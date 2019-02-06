Services Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 4414 Frankford Avenue Baltimore , MD View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Madeline Krueger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Madeline Krueger

1917 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Madeline (Matz) Sunderland Krueger, died peacefully on December 19, 2018 at Lorien Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Airy, Maryland. Born on April 18, 1917, in Annapolis, Maryland, she was the daughter of Wade and Margaret Sunderland and the next to youngest of their fifteen children. Raised in Baltimore, she attended parochial schools and graduated from St. Paul High School. Following graduation she worked in various retail establishments. Madeline married Frank Kurt Krueger on July 10, 1937 and they took up residency on Seidel Avenue where they raised their three sons. The family was active in parish activities of the Little Flower Catholic Church and their three sons graduated from the "Shrine". In addition to raising a family Matz was also a scout leader and a champion duck pin bowler. The family spent much of their free time at their shore properties, first on the Chester River and later on the Patuxent. They later moved to Howard County where Madeline and her husband became active in round dancing and bowling. Both were avid travelers and with a travel club enjoyed many interesting trips. Following retirement in 1975 ,they moved to Florida and continued their active lifestyle for 10 years. Frank predeceased Matz in 1985 and she moved back to family in 1991. Matz resided in a Columbia condo and became active in the Bain Senior Center where, as usual, she made many friends. At the Bain Center she made numerous beautiful ceramic pieces which are displayed in many homes. Walking was an enjoyment to her and helped keep here fit well into her eighties. Music was a great solace throughout her life and she never missed an opportunity to attend the Baltimore Symphony. She owned a condo in Ocean City which she viewed as a great opportunity to spend quality time with her children and grandchildren.In 2009 she moved to a Mt. Airy senior living community where she lived until she was one hundred years old. She often mused that she wanted to "keep on living to see what people would come up with next" - she had seen so many changes over her century plus of life.Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 48 years and by all of her siblings. She is survived by her three sons: Wade Edward (Vera) of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Charles Norman (Carole) of Berlin, Maryland. and Frank Kurt Jr. (Mary) of Jay, NY (formally of Columbia, Maryland), six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church located at 4414 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206, starting at 11:00 AM. Family requests that donations be sent to the Bain Senior Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia, Md., Attn: Finance Director, or to the donor's . Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices