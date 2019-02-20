Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
4414 Frankford Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Madeline Sunderland Krueger, 101, of Mount Airy, Md and formally of Columbia, died on December 19, 2018 at Lorien Assisted Living facility in Mt. Airy. She was a resident of Concord House in Wild Lake Village for 18 years and was an active member of the Florence Bain Senior Center in Harper's Choice. She enjoyed ceramics and made many beautiful pieces over the years. She was born in Annapolis, MD on April 18, 1917 and grew up in Baltimore. In 1937 she married Frank K. Krueger and they raised three sons in Baltimore. Later they moved to Ellicott City where they were active in the Tom Thumbs square dancing and round dancing club. After retirement they moved to Florida and lived there for ten years. Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 48 years in 1985. In 1991 she moved back to Maryland to be closer to her family. She is survived by her three sons: Wade Edward (Vera) of Mt. Airy, MD , Charles Norman (Carole) of Berlin, MD, and Frank K. Jr. (Mary) of Jay NY, (formally of Columbia), and six grandchildren (including Kurt and Werner who grew up in Columbia), 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on April 13 at 11:00 AM at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
