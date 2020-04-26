|
Madeline Marzullo (nee Lenihan) passed away on April 20, 2020. Madeline was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children Michael (Anne), Gregory (Debbie) and Susan (Kevin) Shaffer and son-in-law William Deveaney (Wendy). Grandchildren Diana Ezzell, Andrea (Curt) Lane, Adam (Kim) Deveaney, Christina (Eshawn) Rawlley, Stephen Deveaney, Graham and Ethan Shaffer, Kylee Marzullo, Teresa Petrecca (Mike), Rudy Ronda, and Felix Ronda (Lise) and Sara Owens, and nine great grandchildren. Dear Aunt of Kevin and Margaret McManus, Kathy Lenihan and Peggy Gath. She is predeceased by her husband, Alphonso, daughter Eileen Deveaney, sister Dorothy Lombardi and brother William Lenihan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund, 2525 Pot Spring Road, Timonium MD 21093 or Stella Maris Home Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Arrangements by the Marzullo Funeral Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020