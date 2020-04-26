Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-254-5201
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Marzullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Marzullo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Marzullo Notice
Madeline Marzullo (nee Lenihan) passed away on April 20, 2020. Madeline was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children Michael (Anne), Gregory (Debbie) and Susan (Kevin) Shaffer and son-in-law William Deveaney (Wendy). Grandchildren Diana Ezzell, Andrea (Curt) Lane, Adam (Kim) Deveaney, Christina (Eshawn) Rawlley, Stephen Deveaney, Graham and Ethan Shaffer, Kylee Marzullo, Teresa Petrecca (Mike), Rudy Ronda, and Felix Ronda (Lise) and Sara Owens, and nine great grandchildren. Dear Aunt of Kevin and Margaret McManus, Kathy Lenihan and Peggy Gath. She is predeceased by her husband, Alphonso, daughter Eileen Deveaney, sister Dorothy Lombardi and brother William Lenihan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Mercy Ridge Scholarship Fund, 2525 Pot Spring Road, Timonium MD 21093 or Stella Maris Home Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Arrangements by the Marzullo Funeral Chapel.

www.marzullofuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -