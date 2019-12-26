Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Madeline Rutherford

Madeline Rutherford
Madeline Rutherford passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 90 in Laurel, MD. Madeline was an avid bingo player. Madeline is the beloved mother of Donny and Theresa Rutherford, Diane and Dale Smith, Helen Smith and Larry Adams. Dear sister of James Merson. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Madeline is predeceased in death by her parents George Wines and Eva Merson; brothers Jimmy and Michael Rutherford, grandson Donnie Smith and sister Helen Topp.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel MD, 20707, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 AM interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
