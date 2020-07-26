On July 21, 2020; MADELYN GRACE LEHNERT; cherished wife of the late Gordon Lehnert; dear daughter in heart of the late Thelma Wenker; loving sister in heart of the late Donald Henck; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be held 10AM, Monday, July 27. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.