Madelyn Grace Lehnert
On July 21, 2020; MADELYN GRACE LEHNERT; cherished wife of the late Gordon Lehnert; dear daughter in heart of the late Thelma Wenker; loving sister in heart of the late Donald Henck; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be held 10AM, Monday, July 27. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
JUL
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
