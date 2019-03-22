Home

On March 20, 2019, Madhavi Lalitha Thibaudeau of Laurel; Beloved Wife of Roger E. Thibaudeau Jr., Devoted Mother of Roger E. Thibaudeau III. and Ryan C. Thibaudeau; Loving Daughter of Kris and Vradha Chevuru; Cherished Sister of Srini Chevuru; Loving Daughter In Law of Roger Sr., and Jessie Thibaudeau.A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2018 at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 From 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. where there will be a Memorial Service to follow. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Howard County Autism Society or the . Online Memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
